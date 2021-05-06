Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. (WISA)

Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) went up by 14.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.89. The company’s stock price has collected 4.44% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/28/21 that Summit Wireless Technologies to Host First Quarter Update Conference Call on May 12(th)

Is It Worth Investing in Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :WISA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.07. WISA currently public float of 6.86M and currently shorts hold a 2.83% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WISA was 302.55K shares.

WISA’s Market Performance

WISA stocks went up by 4.44% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.74% and a quarterly performance of -23.16%, while its annual performance rate touched 16.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.82% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.12% for Summit Wireless Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.73% for WISA stocks with a simple moving average of 14.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WISA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WISA stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for WISA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WISA in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $3.50 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2020.

WISA Trading at 4.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WISA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.82%, as shares sank -0.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WISA rose by +17.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.78. In addition, Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. saw -20.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WISA starting from MOYER BRETT, who sale 967 shares at the price of $2.37 back on Dec 24. After this action, MOYER BRETT now owns 182,634 shares of Summit Wireless Technologies Inc., valued at $2,292 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WISA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-459.69 for the present operating margin

+17.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. stands at -528.49. The total capital return value is set at -223.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -261.12. Equity return is now at value -187.20, with -115.90 for asset returns.

Based on Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. (WISA), the company’s capital structure generated 11.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.07. Total debt to assets is 7.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 24.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.87.