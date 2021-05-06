Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (ASPS)

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) went up by 23.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.82. The company’s stock price has collected 6.34% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/03/21 that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. Schedules First Quarter 2021 Conference Call

Is It Worth Investing in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ :ASPS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ASPS is at 1.37. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.00. ASPS currently public float of 8.73M and currently shorts hold a 3.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ASPS was 66.90K shares.

ASPS’s Market Performance

ASPS stocks went up by 6.34% for the week, with a monthly drop of -19.62% and a quarterly performance of -34.51%, while its annual performance rate touched 2.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.34% for Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.12% for ASPS stocks with a simple moving average of -36.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASPS stocks, with B. Riley FBR repeating the rating for ASPS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ASPS in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley FBR is $30 based on the research report published on January 31st of the previous year 2020.

Compass Point gave a rating of “Buy” to ASPS, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on August 10th of the previous year.

ASPS Trading at -15.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.27%, as shares sank -18.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASPS rose by +6.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.21. In addition, Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. saw -44.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASPS starting from Deer Park Road Management Comp, who purchase 117,875 shares at the price of $8.83 back on Aug 14. After this action, Deer Park Road Management Comp now owns 3,737,631 shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A., valued at $1,041,390 using the latest closing price.

Shepro William B, the Chairman and CEO of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A., purchase 11,600 shares at $8.68 during a trade that took place back on Aug 12, which means that Shepro William B is holding 15,909 shares at $100,644 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.76 for the present operating margin

+11.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. stands at -18.37. The total capital return value is set at -11.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -29.46. Equity return is now at value 103.20, with -21.10 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.73.