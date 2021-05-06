Here’s Our Rant About Zedge Inc. (ZDGE)

Zedge Inc. (AMEX:ZDGE) went down by -6.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.94. The company’s stock price has collected -13.61% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/20/21 that Zedge Celebrates Earth Day by Becoming Carbon Neutral

Is It Worth Investing in Zedge Inc. (AMEX :ZDGE) Right Now?

Zedge Inc. (AMEX:ZDGE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 47.17 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ZDGE is at 1.06. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Zedge Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $24.00. ZDGE currently public float of 9.93M and currently shorts hold a 3.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZDGE was 473.10K shares.

ZDGE’s Market Performance

ZDGE stocks went down by -13.61% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.75% and a quarterly performance of 41.24%, while its annual performance rate touched 996.49%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.56% for Zedge Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.43% for ZDGE stocks with a simple moving average of 104.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZDGE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZDGE stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for ZDGE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ZDGE in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $24 based on the research report published on March 16th of the current year 2021.

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZDGE reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for ZDGE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 11th, 2021.

National Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to ZDGE, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on June 25th of the previous year.

ZDGE Trading at 0.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZDGE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.40%, as shares sank -6.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZDGE fell by -13.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +756.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.46. In addition, Zedge Inc. saw 106.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZDGE starting from Tsai Yi, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $15.35 back on Mar 22. After this action, Tsai Yi now owns 0 shares of Zedge Inc., valued at $153,459 using the latest closing price.

PACKER PAUL, the Director of Zedge Inc., purchase 11,670 shares at $7.03 during a trade that took place back on Jan 15, which means that PACKER PAUL is holding 94,881 shares at $82,005 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZDGE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.26 for the present operating margin

+70.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zedge Inc. stands at -5.90. The total capital return value is set at -4.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.93. Equity return is now at value 31.00, with 23.80 for asset returns.

Based on Zedge Inc. (ZDGE), the company’s capital structure generated 5.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.47. Total debt to assets is 4.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.38.