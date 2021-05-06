Here’s Our Rant About Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA)

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) went down by -3.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.83. The company’s stock price has collected -9.94% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/29/21 that Hepion Pharmaceuticals Presents Machine Learning “Learn and Confirm” Modeling Strategy at 4th Global NASH Congress

Is It Worth Investing in Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :HEPA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HEPA is at 1.12. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.50. HEPA currently public float of 62.62M and currently shorts hold a 3.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HEPA was 6.57M shares.

HEPA’s Market Performance

HEPA stocks went down by -9.94% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.66% and a quarterly performance of -26.58%, while its annual performance rate touched -1.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.21% for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.21% for HEPA stocks with a simple moving average of -38.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HEPA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HEPA stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for HEPA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HEPA in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $14 based on the research report published on July 20th of the previous year 2020.

HEPA Trading at -14.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HEPA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.25%, as shares sank -10.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HEPA fell by -9.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7285. In addition, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -25.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HEPA starting from Cavan John T, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $2.00 back on Feb 18. After this action, Cavan John T now owns 14,800 shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $20,000 using the latest closing price.

Foster Robert T, the CEO and Director of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 20,000 shares at $2.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 18, which means that Foster Robert T is holding 45,259 shares at $40,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HEPA

The total capital return value is set at -69.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch -70.53. Equity return is now at value -97.40, with -70.00 for asset returns.

Based on Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA), the company’s capital structure generated 1.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.82. Total debt to assets is 1.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.14.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.15.