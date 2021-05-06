Here’s How Your Trade Avid Technology Inc. (AVID) Aggressively Right Now

Avid Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) went up by 19.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.47. The company’s stock price has collected -1.09% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that Avid Technology Announces First Quarter 2021 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Avid Technology Inc. (NASDAQ :AVID) Right Now?

Avid Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 90.84 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AVID is at 1.41. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Avid Technology Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $29.50, which is $2.34 above the current price. AVID currently public float of 41.27M and currently shorts hold a 3.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AVID was 458.94K shares.

AVID’s Market Performance

AVID stocks went down by -1.09% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.23% and a quarterly performance of 3.68%, while its annual performance rate touched 264.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.91% for Avid Technology Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.77% for AVID stocks with a simple moving average of 81.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVID

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVID stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for AVID by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AVID in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $23 based on the research report published on January 08th of the current year 2021.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AVID reach a price target of $18, previously predicting the price at $13.50. The rating they have provided for AVID stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 31st, 2020.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to AVID, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on August 04th of the previous year.

AVID Trading at 23.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVID to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 5.88% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.65%, as shares surge +19.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVID rose by +15.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +224.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.03. In addition, Avid Technology Inc. saw 36.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVID starting from HAWTHORNE NANCY, who sale 1,250 shares at the price of $22.85 back on May 03. After this action, HAWTHORNE NANCY now owns 132,476 shares of Avid Technology Inc., valued at $28,562 using the latest closing price.

HAWTHORNE NANCY, the Director of Avid Technology Inc., sale 2,500 shares at $23.31 during a trade that took place back on Apr 14, which means that HAWTHORNE NANCY is holding 133,726 shares at $58,270 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVID

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.27 for the present operating margin

+60.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Avid Technology Inc. stands at +3.07. The total capital return value is set at 33.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.95. Equity return is now at value -7.40, with 3.90 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.79 and the total asset turnover is 1.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.