Diginex Limited (EQOS) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) went up by 8.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.95. The company’s stock price has collected -10.43% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 12 hours ago that Torstone Technology and Digivault Partner to Enhance Post-Trade Services for Digital Assets

Is It Worth Investing in Diginex Limited (NASDAQ :EQOS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Diginex Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.35. EQOS currently public float of 26.89M and currently shorts hold a 2.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EQOS was 1.21M shares.

EQOS’s Market Performance

EQOS stocks went down by -10.43% for the week, with a monthly drop of -45.49% and a quarterly performance of -62.67%, while its annual performance rate touched -39.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.88% for Diginex Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -20.29% for EQOS stocks with a simple moving average of -43.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EQOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EQOS stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for EQOS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EQOS in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $12 based on the research report published on May 05th of the current year 2021.

EQOS Trading at -41.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.74%, as shares sank -41.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQOS fell by -10.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.44. In addition, Diginex Limited saw -62.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EQOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-37094.34 for the present operating margin

-1875.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Diginex Limited stands at -40739.81. The total capital return value is set at -346.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2,657.89. Equity return is now at value -1.50, with -1.40 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 172.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.01.