Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX) Just Got Our Attention

Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) went down by -16.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $161.47. The company’s stock price has collected -25.10% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 14 hours ago that Cardlytics Completes Acquisition of Bridg

Is It Worth Investing in Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ :CDLX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Cardlytics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $143.25, which is $36.91 above the current price. CDLX currently public float of 25.11M and currently shorts hold a 11.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CDLX was 476.68K shares.

CDLX’s Market Performance

CDLX stocks went down by -25.10% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.02% and a quarterly performance of -20.81%, while its annual performance rate touched 130.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.67% for Cardlytics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.40% for CDLX stocks with a simple moving average of -1.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDLX stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for CDLX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CDLX in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $150 based on the research report published on April 15th of the current year 2021.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CDLX reach a price target of $145. The rating they have provided for CDLX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 14th, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to CDLX, setting the target price at $128 in the report published on March 05th of the current year.

CDLX Trading at -14.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.62%, as shares sank -3.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDLX fell by -25.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $124.06. In addition, Cardlytics Inc. saw -25.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDLX starting from Grimes Scott D., who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $134.39 back on May 03. After this action, Grimes Scott D. now owns 83,112 shares of Cardlytics Inc., valued at $268,782 using the latest closing price.

Christiansen Andrew, the Chief Financial Officer of Cardlytics Inc., sale 500 shares at $139.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 27, which means that Christiansen Andrew is holding 15,847 shares at $69,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-28.85 for the present operating margin

+37.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cardlytics Inc. stands at -29.65. The total capital return value is set at -22.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.91. Equity return is now at value -38.50, with -18.50 for asset returns.

Based on Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX), the company’s capital structure generated 119.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.48. Total debt to assets is 44.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 116.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 20.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.74.