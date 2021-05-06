Buy or Sell Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) went up by 2.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $67.37. The company’s stock price has collected 2.38% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 2 hours ago that Lincoln Financial Group Reports First Quarter 2021 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE :LNC) Right Now?

Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 28.06 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LNC is at 2.24. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Lincoln National Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $65.14, which is -$1.79 below the current price. LNC currently public float of 182.01M and currently shorts hold a 2.93% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LNC was 1.54M shares.

LNC’s Market Performance

LNC stocks went up by 2.38% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.35% and a quarterly performance of 36.31%, while its annual performance rate touched 104.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.37% for Lincoln National Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.78% for LNC stocks with a simple moving average of 40.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LNC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LNC stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for LNC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LNC in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $67 based on the research report published on April 21st of the current year 2021.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LNC reach a price target of $56, previously predicting the price at $45. The rating they have provided for LNC stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on January 29th, 2021.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to LNC, setting the target price at $56 in the report published on December 17th of the previous year.

LNC Trading at 7.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.21%, as shares surge +4.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LNC rose by +2.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +83.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.04. In addition, Lincoln National Corporation saw 31.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LNC starting from Freitag Randal J, who sale 52,198 shares at the price of $59.68 back on Feb 24. After this action, Freitag Randal J now owns 204,420 shares of Lincoln National Corporation, valued at $3,115,177 using the latest closing price.

Janofsky Christine A, the CAO of Lincoln National Corporation, sale 7,413 shares at $56.25 during a trade that took place back on Feb 23, which means that Janofsky Christine A is holding 6,803 shares at $416,981 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.48 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Lincoln National Corporation stands at +2.87. The total capital return value is set at 2.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.80. Equity return is now at value 2.40, with 0.10 for asset returns.

Based on Lincoln National Corporation (LNC), the company’s capital structure generated 30.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.25. Total debt to assets is 1.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41.