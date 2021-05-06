Avnet Inc. (AVT) Just Got Our Attention

Avnet Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) went up by 0.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $44.92. The company’s stock price has collected -1.35% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/28/21 that Avnet Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Avnet Inc. (NASDAQ :AVT) Right Now?

Avnet Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.90 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AVT is at 1.54. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Avnet Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $46.22, which is $0.38 above the current price. AVT currently public float of 98.56M and currently shorts hold a 2.28% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AVT was 766.45K shares.

AVT’s Market Performance

AVT stocks went down by -1.35% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.99% and a quarterly performance of 18.39%, while its annual performance rate touched 51.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.92% for Avnet Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.48% for AVT stocks with a simple moving average of 28.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVT stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for AVT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AVT in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $53 based on the research report published on April 30th of the current year 2021.

AVT Trading at 4.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.43%, as shares surge +0.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVT fell by -1.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +66.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.71. In addition, Avnet Inc. saw 22.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVT starting from SCHUMANN WILLIAM H, who sale 4,535 shares at the price of $38.23 back on Feb 09. After this action, SCHUMANN WILLIAM H now owns 0 shares of Avnet Inc., valued at $173,373 using the latest closing price.

Badhorn Dayna, the Global VP, Strategic Planning of Avnet Inc., purchase 22 shares at $32.02 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that Badhorn Dayna is holding 19,156 shares at $704 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.26 for the present operating margin

+11.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Avnet Inc. stands at -0.17. The total capital return value is set at 3.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.54. Equity return is now at value -2.40, with -1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Avnet Inc. (AVT), the company’s capital structure generated 46.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.73. Total debt to assets is 21.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 45.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.78 and the total asset turnover is 2.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.78.