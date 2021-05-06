Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) went up by 3.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.93. The company’s stock price has collected 8.87% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/29/21 that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Announces the Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F For Fiscal Year 2020

Is It Worth Investing in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE :ARCO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ARCO is at 1.41. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.73, which is $0.73 above the current price. ARCO currently public float of 125.61M and currently shorts hold a 1.93% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ARCO was 986.41K shares.

ARCO’s Market Performance

ARCO stocks went up by 8.87% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.62% and a quarterly performance of 15.04%, while its annual performance rate touched 69.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.11% for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.28% for ARCO stocks with a simple moving average of 21.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARCO stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ARCO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ARCO in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $5.60 based on the research report published on April 23rd of the current year 2021.

ARCO Trading at 12.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.43%, as shares surge +13.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARCO rose by +8.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.38. In addition, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. saw 17.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ARCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.82 for the present operating margin

+11.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. stands at -7.53. The total capital return value is set at -2.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.20. Equity return is now at value -76.60, with -6.80 for asset returns.

Based on Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO), the company’s capital structure generated 812.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 89.04. Total debt to assets is 69.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 779.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 85.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.83.