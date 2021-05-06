A Lesson to Learn: The Chemours Company (CC)

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) went up by 7.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.21. The company’s stock price has collected 7.79% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/03/21 that The Chemours Company Reports Strong First Quarter Results and Increases Full-Year 2021 Outlook

Is It Worth Investing in The Chemours Company (NYSE :CC) Right Now?

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 25.61 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CC is at 2.14. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for The Chemours Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $33.50, which is -$1.45 below the current price. CC currently public float of 163.51M and currently shorts hold a 5.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CC was 1.54M shares.

CC’s Market Performance

CC stocks went up by 7.79% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.37% and a quarterly performance of 27.57%, while its annual performance rate touched 177.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.46% for The Chemours Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.28% for CC stocks with a simple moving average of 38.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CC stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for CC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CC in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $35 based on the research report published on January 08th of the current year 2021.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CC reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for CC stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on December 04th, 2020.

Alembic Global Advisors gave a rating of “Overweight” to CC, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on November 30th of the previous year.

CC Trading at 21.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 4.87% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.04%, as shares surge +18.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CC rose by +7.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +110.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.08. In addition, The Chemours Company saw 36.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CC starting from VERGNANO MARK P, who sale 153,392 shares at the price of $27.28 back on Dec 18. After this action, VERGNANO MARK P now owns 242,353 shares of The Chemours Company, valued at $4,184,963 using the latest closing price.

Snell E Bryan, the President, Titanium Tech of The Chemours Company, sale 28,341 shares at $22.29 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that Snell E Bryan is holding 141,891 shares at $631,721 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.94 for the present operating margin

+21.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Chemours Company stands at +4.41. The total capital return value is set at 8.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.39. Equity return is now at value 30.70, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Based on The Chemours Company (CC), the company’s capital structure generated 526.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.03. Total debt to assets is 60.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 516.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 82.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.83.