Xylem Inc. (XYL): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) went up by 3.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $112.64. The company’s stock price has collected 4.12% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that Xylem Reports First Quarter 2021 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Xylem Inc. (NYSE :XYL) Right Now?

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 82.70 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for XYL is at 1.03. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Xylem Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $99.29, which is -$19.09 below the current price. XYL currently public float of 178.37M and currently shorts hold a 1.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of XYL was 907.97K shares.

XYL’s Market Performance

XYL stocks went up by 4.12% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.96% and a quarterly performance of 19.31%, while its annual performance rate touched 69.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.58% for Xylem Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.45% for XYL stocks with a simple moving average of 23.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XYL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XYL stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for XYL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for XYL in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $120 based on the research report published on March 31st of the current year 2021.

Cowen gave a rating of “Underperform” to XYL, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on January 08th of the current year.

XYL Trading at 10.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XYL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.94% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.97%, as shares surge +8.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XYL rose by +4.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +56.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $109.40. In addition, Xylem Inc. saw 13.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XYL starting from Toussaint Claudia S, who sale 5,948 shares at the price of $107.59 back on Apr 15. After this action, Toussaint Claudia S now owns 53,109 shares of Xylem Inc., valued at $639,929 using the latest closing price.

Yarkadas Hayati, the Senior Vice President of Xylem Inc., sale 6,447 shares at $104.28 during a trade that took place back on Mar 29, which means that Yarkadas Hayati is holding 9,056 shares at $672,295 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XYL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.20 for the present operating margin

+37.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Xylem Inc. stands at +5.21. The total capital return value is set at 8.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.68. Equity return is now at value 8.80, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Based on Xylem Inc. (XYL), the company’s capital structure generated 113.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.12. Total debt to assets is 38.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 90.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.80.