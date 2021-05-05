Wall Street Pummels Express Inc. (EXPR) After Recent Earnings Report

Express Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) went up by 1.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.97. The company’s stock price has collected -2.76% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 03/17/21 that Dow ends above 33,000 for first time after Fed signals no interest rate hikes through 2023

Is It Worth Investing in Express Inc. (NYSE :EXPR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EXPR is at 1.82. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Express Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.25, which is $0.91 above the current price. EXPR currently public float of 62.60M and currently shorts hold a 10.48% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EXPR was 13.80M shares.

EXPR’s Market Performance

EXPR stocks went down by -2.76% for the week, with a monthly drop of -23.98% and a quarterly performance of -6.21%, while its annual performance rate touched 75.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.73% for Express Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.16% for EXPR stocks with a simple moving average of 65.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXPR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXPR stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for EXPR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EXPR in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $9 based on the research report published on May 11th of the previous year 2018.

B. Riley FBR Inc., on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EXPR reach a price target of $9, previously predicting the price at $7. The rating they have provided for EXPR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 30th, 2017.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Peer Perform” to EXPR, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on June 02nd of the previous year.

EXPR Trading at -12.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.40%, as shares sank -26.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXPR fell by -2.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +128.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.32. In addition, Express Inc. saw 248.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EXPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-34.87 for the present operating margin

+2.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Express Inc. stands at -33.55. The total capital return value is set at -31.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -36.39. Equity return is now at value -342.40, with -24.50 for asset returns.

Based on Express Inc. (EXPR), the company’s capital structure generated 11,543.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 99.14. Total debt to assets is 65.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9,443.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 81.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.92.