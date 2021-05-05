Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) went up by 5.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $182.55. The company’s stock price has collected 4.62% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that Vulcan Reports First Quarter 2021 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE :VMC) Right Now?

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 42.88 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VMC is at 0.60. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for Vulcan Materials Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 13 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $180.67, which is -$15.68 below the current price. VMC currently public float of 131.76M and currently shorts hold a 1.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VMC was 752.33K shares.

VMC’s Market Performance

VMC stocks went up by 4.62% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.11% and a quarterly performance of 24.54%, while its annual performance rate touched 69.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.81% for Vulcan Materials Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.68% for VMC stocks with a simple moving average of 27.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VMC

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to VMC, setting the target price at $150 in the report published on December 21st of the previous year.

VMC Trading at 10.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.65% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.38%, as shares surge +10.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VMC rose by +4.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $176.64. In addition, Vulcan Materials Company saw 27.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VMC starting from Pigg Randy L., who sale 216 shares at the price of $169.73 back on Mar 01. After this action, Pigg Randy L. now owns 1,464 shares of Vulcan Materials Company, valued at $36,662 using the latest closing price.

Perkins Jerry F Jr, the Senior Vice President of Vulcan Materials Company, sale 3,000 shares at $137.25 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that Perkins Jerry F Jr is holding 5,220 shares at $411,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.98 for the present operating margin

+26.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vulcan Materials Company stands at +12.11. The total capital return value is set at 9.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.53. Equity return is now at value 10.00, with 5.20 for asset returns.

Based on Vulcan Materials Company (VMC), the company’s capital structure generated 61.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.23. Total debt to assets is 31.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 52.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.17.