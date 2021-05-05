Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Ranpak Holdings Corp. (PACK)

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) went up by 3.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.06. The company’s stock price has collected -1.21% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/03/21 that Ranpak to Hold Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2021 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE :PACK) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Ranpak Holdings Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $24.25, which is $4.6 above the current price. PACK currently public float of 69.32M and currently shorts hold a 2.65% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PACK was 285.70K shares.

PACK’s Market Performance

PACK stocks went down by -1.21% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.27% and a quarterly performance of 7.67%, while its annual performance rate touched 156.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.57% for Ranpak Holdings Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.94% for PACK stocks with a simple moving average of 42.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PACK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PACK stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for PACK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PACK in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $24 based on the research report published on April 26th of the current year 2021.

PACK Trading at 0.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PACK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.77%, as shares sank -4.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PACK fell by -1.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +145.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.04. In addition, Ranpak Holdings Corp. saw 46.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PACK starting from ASALI OMAR, who purchase 17,850 shares at the price of $7.57 back on Jun 09. After this action, ASALI OMAR now owns 1,276,827 shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp., valued at $135,071 using the latest closing price.

Drew William, the Interim CFO of Ranpak Holdings Corp., purchase 1,750 shares at $7.70 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Drew William is holding 150,567 shares at $13,475 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PACK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.66 for the present operating margin

+30.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ranpak Holdings Corp. stands at -7.85. The total capital return value is set at 1.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.46. Equity return is now at value -4.50, with -2.10 for asset returns.

Based on Ranpak Holdings Corp. (PACK), the company’s capital structure generated 82.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.31. Total debt to assets is 38.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 82.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.86.