Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Neuronetics Inc. (STIM)

Neuronetics Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) went up by 39.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.43. The company’s stock price has collected 21.08% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that Neuronetics Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial and Operating Results

Is It Worth Investing in Neuronetics Inc. (NASDAQ :STIM) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Neuronetics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $21.50. STIM currently public float of 22.85M and currently shorts hold a 2.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of STIM was 405.20K shares.

STIM’s Market Performance

STIM stocks went up by 21.08% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.44% and a quarterly performance of -10.40%, while its annual performance rate touched 498.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.03% for Neuronetics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 21.03% for STIM stocks with a simple moving average of 49.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STIM

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see STIM reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for STIM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 06th, 2020.

STIM Trading at 6.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STIM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.36%, as shares surge +18.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STIM rose by +21.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +337.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.79. In addition, Neuronetics Inc. saw 27.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STIM starting from Harper Gregory, who sale 5,524 shares at the price of $14.65 back on Mar 09. After this action, Harper Gregory now owns 162,554 shares of Neuronetics Inc., valued at $80,927 using the latest closing price.

Furlong Stephen, the CFO of Neuronetics Inc., sale 6,521 shares at $14.64 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that Furlong Stephen is holding 289,971 shares at $95,467 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STIM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-45.30 for the present operating margin

+74.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Neuronetics Inc. stands at -55.75. The total capital return value is set at -30.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.10. Equity return is now at value -92.30, with -33.70 for asset returns.

Based on Neuronetics Inc. (STIM), the company’s capital structure generated 150.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.06. Total debt to assets is 48.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 148.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.75.