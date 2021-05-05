Here’s Our Rant About Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) went down by -8.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.01. The company’s stock price has collected -4.85% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that Intra-Cellular Therapies to Host First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

Is It Worth Investing in Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ :ITCI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ITCI is at 1.32. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $50.67, which is $19.68 above the current price. ITCI currently public float of 76.11M and currently shorts hold a 8.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ITCI was 552.07K shares.

ITCI’s Market Performance

ITCI stocks went down by -4.85% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.63% and a quarterly performance of -6.06%, while its annual performance rate touched 86.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.97% for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.28% for ITCI stocks with a simple moving average of 12.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ITCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ITCI stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ITCI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ITCI in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $40 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2020.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ITCI reach a price target of $38. The rating they have provided for ITCI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 10th, 2020.

ITCI Trading at -4.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ITCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.37%, as shares surge +2.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ITCI fell by -4.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.07. In addition, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. saw 0.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ITCI starting from MARCUS JOEL S, who sale 15,250 shares at the price of $34.93 back on Mar 02. After this action, MARCUS JOEL S now owns 72,269 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc., valued at $532,682 using the latest closing price.

Durgam Suresh K., the Chief Medical Officer of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc., sale 2,734 shares at $39.25 during a trade that took place back on Feb 19, which means that Durgam Suresh K. is holding 23,104 shares at $107,310 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ITCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1013.58 for the present operating margin

+91.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. stands at -995.07. The total capital return value is set at -51.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch -50.70. Equity return is now at value -41.70, with -37.70 for asset returns.

Based on Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI), the company’s capital structure generated 4.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.25. Total debt to assets is 4.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 70.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.75.