Here’s Our Rant About Ferrari N.V. (RACE)

Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE) went down by -6.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $233.66. The company’s stock price has collected -7.29% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that Strong First Quarter Results and Record Order Book. DECISIVE MANAGEMENT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC IMPACTS

Is It Worth Investing in Ferrari N.V. (NYSE :RACE) Right Now?

Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 51.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for Ferrari N.V. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $228.63, which is $37.01 above the current price. RACE currently public float of 119.35M and currently shorts hold a 1.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RACE was 334.05K shares.

RACE’s Market Performance

RACE stocks went down by -7.29% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.94% and a quarterly performance of -2.31%, while its annual performance rate touched 28.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.46% for Ferrari N.V.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.64% for RACE stocks with a simple moving average of 1.00% for the last 200 days.

RACE Trading at -0.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RACE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.81%, as shares sank -2.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RACE fell by -7.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $212.54. In addition, Ferrari N.V. saw -11.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.