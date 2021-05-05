Harmonic Inc. (HLIT): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) went down by -13.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.20. The company’s stock price has collected -11.65% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/03/21 that Harmonic Announces First Quarter 2021 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ :HLIT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HLIT is at 0.77. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Harmonic Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $9.07, which is $2.09 above the current price. HLIT currently public float of 94.21M and currently shorts hold a 10.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HLIT was 674.73K shares.

HLIT’s Market Performance

HLIT stocks went down by -11.65% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.75% and a quarterly performance of -10.65%, while its annual performance rate touched 25.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.85% for Harmonic Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.62% for HLIT stocks with a simple moving average of 1.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HLIT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HLIT stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for HLIT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HLIT in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $6 based on the research report published on June 01st of the previous year 2020.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HLIT reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for HLIT stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on May 22nd, 2020.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to HLIT, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on April 14th of the previous year.

HLIT Trading at -12.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLIT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.20%, as shares sank -14.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLIT fell by -11.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.01. In addition, Harmonic Inc. saw -4.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HLIT starting from Haltmayer Neven, who sale 80,000 shares at the price of $9.00 back on Apr 14. After this action, Haltmayer Neven now owns 160,789 shares of Harmonic Inc., valued at $720,000 using the latest closing price.

HARSHMAN PATRICK, the President and CEO of Harmonic Inc., sale 106,502 shares at $8.14 during a trade that took place back on Feb 24, which means that HARSHMAN PATRICK is holding 1,092,082 shares at $867,352 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HLIT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.38 for the present operating margin

+50.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Harmonic Inc. stands at -7.73. The total capital return value is set at -2.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.28. Equity return is now at value -12.20, with -5.10 for asset returns.

Based on Harmonic Inc. (HLIT), the company’s capital structure generated 71.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.70. Total debt to assets is 31.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.