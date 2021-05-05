Cigna Corporation (CI) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) went up by 2.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $256.74. The company’s stock price has collected 3.62% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/28/21 that Cigna Declares Quarterly Dividend

Is It Worth Investing in Cigna Corporation (NYSE :CI) Right Now?

Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.23 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CI is at 0.90. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 21 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for Cigna Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $268.39, which is $6.25 above the current price. CI currently public float of 346.76M and currently shorts hold a 1.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CI was 1.79M shares.

CI’s Market Performance

CI stocks went up by 3.62% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.64% and a quarterly performance of 19.14%, while its annual performance rate touched 40.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.82% for Cigna Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.37% for CI stocks with a simple moving average of 26.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CI stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for CI by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for CI in the upcoming period, according to SVB Leerink is $220 based on the research report published on July 01st of the previous year 2020.

Bernstein, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CI reach a price target of $223. The rating they have provided for CI stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on May 04th, 2020.

CI Trading at 8.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.08% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.01%, as shares surge +8.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CI rose by +3.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $249.65. In addition, Cigna Corporation saw 24.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CI starting from Cordani David, who sale 6,207 shares at the price of $255.39 back on Apr 21. After this action, Cordani David now owns 97,481 shares of Cigna Corporation, valued at $1,585,195 using the latest closing price.

WENTWORTH TIMOTHY C, the CEO Evernorth of Cigna Corporation, sale 14,600 shares at $249.54 during a trade that took place back on Apr 15, which means that WENTWORTH TIMOTHY C is holding 25,397 shares at $3,643,284 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.47 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Cigna Corporation stands at +5.27. The total capital return value is set at 10.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.72. Equity return is now at value 17.70, with 5.40 for asset returns.

Based on Cigna Corporation (CI), the company’s capital structure generated 66.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.01. Total debt to assets is 22.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 59.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.