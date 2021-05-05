Celanese Corporation (CE): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) went up by 3.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $161.26. The company’s stock price has collected 5.51% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 04/24/21 that Companies that make things used to make things have seen earnings boosted by big jumps in prices. Is that a bad thing?

Is It Worth Investing in Celanese Corporation (NYSE :CE) Right Now?

Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.18 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CE is at 1.23. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for Celanese Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $175.48, which is $5.56 above the current price. CE currently public float of 111.51M and currently shorts hold a 1.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CE was 793.83K shares.

CE’s Market Performance

CE stocks went up by 5.51% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.44% and a quarterly performance of 32.10%, while its annual performance rate touched 112.17%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.22% for Celanese Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.25% for CE stocks with a simple moving average of 31.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CE stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for CE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CE in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $155 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2021.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CE reach a price target of $145. The rating they have provided for CE stocks is “In-line” according to the report published on December 18th, 2020.

CE Trading at 10.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.41% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.23%, as shares surge +7.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CE rose by +5.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +84.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $156.02. In addition, Celanese Corporation saw 27.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CE starting from WULFF JOHN K, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $153.82 back on Apr 12. After this action, WULFF JOHN K now owns 11,221 shares of Celanese Corporation, valued at $922,928 using the latest closing price.

WULFF JOHN K, the Director of Celanese Corporation, sale 750 shares at $133.55 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that WULFF JOHN K is holding 17,221 shares at $100,163 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.73 for the present operating margin

+22.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Celanese Corporation stands at +35.31. The total capital return value is set at 9.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.59. Equity return is now at value 69.30, with 20.40 for asset returns.

Based on Celanese Corporation (CE), the company’s capital structure generated 112.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.94. Total debt to assets is 36.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 97.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.91.