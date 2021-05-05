A Lesson to Learn: FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI)

FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) went down by -4.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.46. Barron’s reported on 04/28/21 that FTC Solar Scores Gain of Nearly 10% on Market Debut

Is It Worth Investing in FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ :FTCI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for FTC Solar Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

FTCI currently public float of 23.88M. Today, the average trading volume of FTCI was 3.33M shares.

FTCI’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.59% for FTCI stocks with a simple moving average of -8.59% for the last 200 days.

FTCI Trading at -8.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.15% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTCI fell by -12.34%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, FTC Solar Inc. saw -12.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTCI starting from PRIDDY WILLIAM A, who purchase 769 shares at the price of $13.00 back on Apr 30. After this action, PRIDDY WILLIAM A now owns 769 shares of FTC Solar Inc., valued at $9,997 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.03 for the present operating margin

+1.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for FTC Solar Inc. stands at -8.50. The total capital return value is set at -365.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -397.85.

Based on FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI), the company’s capital structure generated 31.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.22. Total debt to assets is 3.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.58.

The receivables turnover for the company is 9.92 and the total asset turnover is 3.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.