A Lesson to Learn: Eaton Corporation plc (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) went up by 0.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $145.95. The company’s stock price has collected 0.06% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that Eaton Reports Strong First Quarter 2021 Results, Raises 2021 Outlook

Is It Worth Investing in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE :ETN) Right Now?

Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 41.51 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ETN is at 1.15. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 17 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for Eaton Corporation plc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $147.15, which is $2.77 above the current price. ETN currently public float of 397.89M and currently shorts hold a 1.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ETN was 2.26M shares.

ETN’s Market Performance

ETN stocks went up by 0.06% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.62% and a quarterly performance of 20.12%, while its annual performance rate touched 82.39%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.53% for Eaton Corporation plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.06% for ETN stocks with a simple moving average of 23.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ETN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ETN stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for ETN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ETN in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $160 based on the research report published on March 08th of the current year 2021.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ETN reach a price target of $155. The rating they have provided for ETN stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 03rd, 2021.

HSBC Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to ETN, setting the target price at $140 in the report published on February 16th of the current year.

ETN Trading at 4.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.73%, as shares surge +2.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETN rose by +0.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $141.93. In addition, Eaton Corporation plc saw 20.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETN starting from Yadav Uday, who sale 2,213 shares at the price of $135.12 back on Mar 05. After this action, Yadav Uday now owns 23,416 shares of Eaton Corporation plc, valued at $299,021 using the latest closing price.

BRICKHOUSE BRIAN S, the See Remarks below. of Eaton Corporation plc, sale 22,758 shares at $135.80 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that BRICKHOUSE BRIAN S is holding 15,587 shares at $3,090,537 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.00 for the present operating margin

+30.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eaton Corporation plc stands at +7.90. The total capital return value is set at 9.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.06. Equity return is now at value 9.80, with 4.50 for asset returns.

Based on Eaton Corporation plc (ETN), the company’s capital structure generated 56.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.28. Total debt to assets is 26.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.