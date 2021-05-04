Why Gray Television Inc. (GTN)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Gray Television Inc. (NYSE:GTN) went up by 9.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.22. The company’s stock price has collected 9.86% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 11 hours ago that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Meredith Corporation

Is It Worth Investing in Gray Television Inc. (NYSE :GTN) Right Now?

Gray Television Inc. (NYSE:GTN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GTN is at 2.05. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Gray Television Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $27.71, which is $2.83 above the current price. GTN currently public float of 86.56M and currently shorts hold a 1.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GTN was 624.40K shares.

GTN’s Market Performance

GTN stocks went up by 9.86% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.18% and a quarterly performance of 22.15%, while its annual performance rate touched 99.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.26% for Gray Television Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.94% for GTN stocks with a simple moving average of 32.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GTN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GTN stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for GTN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GTN in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $21 based on the research report published on October 15th of the previous year 2020.

Barrington Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GTN reach a price target of $20, previously predicting the price at $30. The rating they have provided for GTN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 30th, 2020.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Outperform” to GTN, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on September 24th of the previous year.

GTN Trading at 13.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 4.50% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.23%, as shares surge +15.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTN rose by +9.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.95. In addition, Gray Television Inc. saw 23.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GTN starting from Latek Kevin Paul, who sale 27,670 shares at the price of $20.02 back on Apr 16. After this action, Latek Kevin Paul now owns 214,001 shares of Gray Television Inc., valued at $553,953 using the latest closing price.

Latek Kevin Paul, the EVP Chief L & D Officer of Gray Television Inc., sale 11,897 shares at $20.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Latek Kevin Paul is holding 241,671 shares at $237,940 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GTN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.41 for the present operating margin

+33.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gray Television Inc. stands at +17.22. The total capital return value is set at 11.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.68. Equity return is now at value 22.80, with 4.90 for asset returns.

Based on Gray Television Inc. (GTN), the company’s capital structure generated 167.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.66. Total debt to assets is 52.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 229.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.71. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.11.