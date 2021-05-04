We Analyzed the Future Direction of ChemoCentryx Inc. (CCXI), Here is What We Found

ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) went down by -39.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $70.29. The company’s stock price has collected 3.08% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/29/21 that ChemoCentryx Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Recent Highlights

Is It Worth Investing in ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ :CCXI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CCXI is at 1.37. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for ChemoCentryx Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $87.25. CCXI currently public float of 52.93M and currently shorts hold a 6.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CCXI was 478.46K shares.

CCXI’s Market Performance

CCXI stocks went up by 3.08% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.05% and a quarterly performance of -16.26%, while its annual performance rate touched -4.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.92% for ChemoCentryx Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -37.29% for CCXI stocks with a simple moving average of -47.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCXI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCXI stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for CCXI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CCXI in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $101 based on the research report published on March 02nd of the current year 2021.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CCXI reach a price target of $93. The rating they have provided for CCXI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 02nd, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to CCXI, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on October 29th of the previous year.

CCXI Trading at -44.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCXI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.42%, as shares sank -1.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCXI rose by +4.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.96. In addition, ChemoCentryx Inc. saw -21.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCXI starting from Parker Geoffrey M., who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $56.38 back on Mar 05. After this action, Parker Geoffrey M. now owns 12,690 shares of ChemoCentryx Inc., valued at $1,691,468 using the latest closing price.

Parker Geoffrey M., the Director of ChemoCentryx Inc., sale 1,910 shares at $60.20 during a trade that took place back on Mar 04, which means that Parker Geoffrey M. is holding 42,690 shares at $114,980 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCXI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-85.03 for the present operating margin

The net margin for ChemoCentryx Inc. stands at -85.31. The total capital return value is set at -20.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.94. Equity return is now at value -12.90, with -9.20 for asset returns.

Based on ChemoCentryx Inc. (CCXI), the company’s capital structure generated 16.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.22. Total debt to assets is 12.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 56.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 376.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.56.