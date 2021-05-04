Wall Street Pummels The Western Union Company (WU) After Recent Earnings Report

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) went down by -0.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.61. The company’s stock price has collected -2.62% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/30/21 that Western Union Supports India COVID Relief

Is It Worth Investing in The Western Union Company (NYSE :WU) Right Now?

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.31 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WU is at 1.02. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for The Western Union Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 13 rated it as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $25.69, which is -$0.02 below the current price. WU currently public float of 409.06M and currently shorts hold a 8.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WU was 4.43M shares.

WU’s Market Performance

WU stocks went down by -2.62% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.03% and a quarterly performance of 13.49%, while its annual performance rate touched 38.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.45% for The Western Union Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.36% for WU stocks with a simple moving average of 11.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WU stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for WU by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for WU in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $25 based on the research report published on February 11th of the current year 2021.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to WU, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on November 05th of the previous year.

WU Trading at 2.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.53%, as shares surge +2.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WU fell by -2.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.78. In addition, The Western Union Company saw 16.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WU starting from Tsai Caroline, who sale 7,164 shares at the price of $24.85 back on Mar 18. After this action, Tsai Caroline now owns 80,562 shares of The Western Union Company, valued at $178,025 using the latest closing price.

Molnar Jacqueline D, the Chief Transformation Officer of The Western Union Company, sale 1,003 shares at $24.67 during a trade that took place back on Mar 11, which means that Molnar Jacqueline D is holding 70,923 shares at $24,744 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.80 for the present operating margin

+36.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Western Union Company stands at +15.43. The total capital return value is set at 29.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.85.

Based on The Western Union Company (WU), the company’s capital structure generated 1,769.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 94.65. Total debt to assets is 34.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,430.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30.