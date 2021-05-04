Teck Resources Limited (TECK) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) went up by 1.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.93. The company’s stock price has collected -4.74% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/29/21 that Teck Reports Voting Results from Annual General Meeting

Is It Worth Investing in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE :TECK) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TECK is at 1.31. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Teck Resources Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $26.09, which is $10.63 above the current price. TECK currently public float of 523.59M and currently shorts hold a 1.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TECK was 5.12M shares.

TECK’s Market Performance

TECK stocks went down by -4.74% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.92% and a quarterly performance of 15.23%, while its annual performance rate touched 151.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.38% for Teck Resources Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.12% for TECK stocks with a simple moving average of 29.57% for the last 200 days.

TECK Trading at 1.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TECK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.88%, as shares surge +6.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TECK fell by -4.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +93.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.32. In addition, Teck Resources Limited saw 18.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TECK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.02 for the present operating margin

+13.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teck Resources Limited stands at -9.66. The total capital return value is set at 2.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.17. Equity return is now at value -1.20, with -0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Teck Resources Limited (TECK), the company’s capital structure generated 39.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.23. Total debt to assets is 19.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.