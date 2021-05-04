Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM)?

Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ:VRRM) went up by 8.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.38. The company’s stock price has collected 6.86% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that Verra Mobility Provides Business Update

Is It Worth Investing in Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ :VRRM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VRRM is at 1.51. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Verra Mobility Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $16.86, which is $2.07 above the current price. VRRM currently public float of 131.51M and currently shorts hold a 4.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VRRM was 778.26K shares.

VRRM’s Market Performance

VRRM stocks went up by 6.86% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.20% and a quarterly performance of 11.76%, while its annual performance rate touched 73.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.24% for Verra Mobility Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.91% for VRRM stocks with a simple moving average of 19.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRRM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRRM stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for VRRM by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for VRRM in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $14 based on the research report published on February 26th of the current year 2021.

VRRM Trading at 3.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.90%, as shares surge +3.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRRM rose by +6.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.98. In addition, Verra Mobility Corporation saw 9.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRRM starting from ROBERTS DAVID MARTIN, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $14.78 back on Mar 12. After this action, ROBERTS DAVID MARTIN now owns 501,194 shares of Verra Mobility Corporation, valued at $147,811 using the latest closing price.

COLLINS REBECCA, the General Counsel of Verra Mobility Corporation, sale 5,750 shares at $15.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 24, which means that COLLINS REBECCA is holding 23,219 shares at $86,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRRM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.01 for the present operating margin

+61.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Verra Mobility Corporation stands at -0.88. The total capital return value is set at 3.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.29. Equity return is now at value -1.00, with -0.30 for asset returns.

Based on Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM), the company’s capital structure generated 252.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.60. Total debt to assets is 63.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 248.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.12.