Is Huttig Building Products Inc. (HBP) a Keeper?

Huttig Building Products Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) went up by 19.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.60. The company’s stock price has collected -3.68% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that Huttig Building Products, Inc. Announces Record First Quarter Net Earnings

Is It Worth Investing in Huttig Building Products Inc. (NASDAQ :HBP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HBP is at 2.56. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Huttig Building Products Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.10. HBP currently public float of 18.94M and currently shorts hold a 1.65% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HBP was 70.20K shares.

HBP’s Market Performance

HBP stocks went down by -3.68% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.69% and a quarterly performance of 14.79%, while its annual performance rate touched 261.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.91% for Huttig Building Products Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 24.06% for HBP stocks with a simple moving average of 56.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HBP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HBP stocks, with Singular Research repeating the rating for HBP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HBP in the upcoming period, according to Singular Research is $9.75 based on the research report published on November 27th of the previous year 2017.

HBP Trading at 30.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HBP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 8.91% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.57%, as shares surge +26.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HBP rose by +14.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +303.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.09. In addition, Huttig Building Products Inc. saw 14.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HBP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.74 for the present operating margin

+20.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Huttig Building Products Inc. stands at -0.11. The total capital return value is set at 7.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.49. Equity return is now at value -2.30, with -0.30 for asset returns.

Based on Huttig Building Products Inc. (HBP), the company’s capital structure generated 295.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.74. Total debt to assets is 50.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 270.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.21 and the total asset turnover is 2.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.07.