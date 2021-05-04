Here’s Our Rant About Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (BPFH)

Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) went up by 1.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.37. The company’s stock price has collected -3.52% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 1 hour ago that Boston Private Shareholders Approve Merger with SVB Financial

Is It Worth Investing in Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :BPFH) Right Now?

Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.87 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BPFH is at 1.06. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.65, which is -$0.95 below the current price. BPFH currently public float of 81.42M and currently shorts hold a 5.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BPFH was 937.90K shares.

BPFH’s Market Performance

BPFH stocks went down by -3.52% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.59% and a quarterly performance of 16.07%, while its annual performance rate touched 106.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.80% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.04% for Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.74% for BPFH stocks with a simple moving average of 55.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BPFH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BPFH stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for BPFH by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for BPFH in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $9 based on the research report published on May 01st of the previous year 2020.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BPFH reach a price target of $8.50. The rating they have provided for BPFH stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 07th, 2020.

BPFH Trading at 5.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BPFH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.80%, as shares surge +10.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BPFH fell by -1.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +151.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.08. In addition, Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. saw 71.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BPFH starting from Almy Maura, who sale 4,698 shares at the price of $14.35 back on Mar 03. After this action, Almy Maura now owns 0 shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc., valued at $67,416 using the latest closing price.

MacDonald W. Timothy, the EVP, Chief Risk Officer of Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc., sale 10,586 shares at $10.81 during a trade that took place back on Jan 05, which means that MacDonald W. Timothy is holding 94,705 shares at $114,394 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BPFH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.24 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. stands at +12.54. The total capital return value is set at 3.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.12. Equity return is now at value 5.00, with 0.40 for asset returns.

Based on Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (BPFH), the company’s capital structure generated 44.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.02. Total debt to assets is 3.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 12.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.14.