Here’s How Your Trade Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) Aggressively Right Now

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) went up by 9.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.98. The company’s stock price has collected 20.00% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/22/21 that Novo Integrated Sciences Announces Formation of Medical Advisory Board

Is It Worth Investing in Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ :NVOS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NVOS is at -0.47. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

NVOS currently public float of 5.67M and currently shorts hold a 0.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NVOS was 766.44K shares.

NVOS’s Market Performance

NVOS stocks went up by 20.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -21.10% and a quarterly performance of -67.09%, while its annual performance rate touched -42.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.47% for Novo Integrated Sciences Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.41% for NVOS stocks with a simple moving average of -24.39% for the last 200 days.

NVOS Trading at -18.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.61%, as shares sank -20.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVOS rose by +20.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.57. In addition, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. saw -31.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NVOS starting from Oliva Robert Letterio, who purchase 13,000 shares at the price of $2.12 back on Apr 21. After this action, Oliva Robert Letterio now owns 207,717 shares of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc., valued at $27,560 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NVOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-53.85 for the present operating margin

+21.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. stands at -62.53. The total capital return value is set at -13.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.82. Equity return is now at value -21.70, with -18.20 for asset returns.

Based on Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS), the company’s capital structure generated 14.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.92. Total debt to assets is 12.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.65.