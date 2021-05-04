Can Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) Remain Competitive?

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) went up by 1.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $118.98. The company’s stock price has collected -0.17% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/28/21 that Starbucks Stock Slips on Mixed Earnings. The Pandemic Keeps Hitting Sales.

Is It Worth Investing in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ :SBUX) Right Now?

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 138.59 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SBUX is at 0.87. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 18 analysts out of 33 who provided ratings for Starbucks Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 14 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $123.88, which is $5.32 above the current price. SBUX currently public float of 1.18B and currently shorts hold a 1.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SBUX was 6.44M shares.

SBUX’s Market Performance

SBUX stocks went down by -0.17% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.80% and a quarterly performance of 17.39%, while its annual performance rate touched 56.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.52% for Starbucks Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.60% for SBUX stocks with a simple moving average of 19.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SBUX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SBUX stocks, with Atlantic Equities repeating the rating for SBUX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SBUX in the upcoming period, according to Atlantic Equities is $128 based on the research report published on April 06th of the current year 2021.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SBUX reach a price target of $124, previously predicting the price at $108. The rating they have provided for SBUX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 19th, 2021.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Market Perform” to SBUX, setting the target price at $120 in the report published on March 17th of the current year.

SBUX Trading at 5.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBUX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.61%, as shares surge +4.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBUX fell by -0.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +55.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $115.26. In addition, Starbucks Corporation saw 8.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SBUX starting from JOHNSON KEVIN R, who sale 170,000 shares at the price of $111.07 back on Apr 05. After this action, JOHNSON KEVIN R now owns 345,934 shares of Starbucks Corporation, valued at $18,881,509 using the latest closing price.

JOHNSON KEVIN R, the president and ceo of Starbucks Corporation, sale 153,290 shares at $109.12 during a trade that took place back on Apr 01, which means that JOHNSON KEVIN R is holding 345,934 shares at $16,727,349 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SBUX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.45 for the present operating margin

+13.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Starbucks Corporation stands at +3.95. The total capital return value is set at 13.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.48. Equity return is now at value -12.50, with 3.40 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.06.