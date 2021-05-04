Can Shineco Inc. (TYHT) Remain Competitive?

Shineco Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT) went up by 41.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.99. The company’s stock price has collected 47.59% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 57 min ago that Shineco, Inc. Proposes to Acquire 51% Equity Interests in Mayah Biological Holdings Limited

Is It Worth Investing in Shineco Inc. (NASDAQ :TYHT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TYHT is at 1.75. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Shineco Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

TYHT currently public float of 2.48M and currently shorts hold a 2.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TYHT was 408.30K shares.

TYHT’s Market Performance

TYHT stocks went up by 47.59% for the week, with a monthly jump of 151.90% and a quarterly performance of 210.94%, while its annual performance rate touched 233.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.72% for Shineco Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 150.04% for TYHT stocks with a simple moving average of 348.47% for the last 200 days.

TYHT Trading at 233.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TYHT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 40.95% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.16%, as shares surge +275.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +324.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TYHT rose by +116.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +309.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.42. In addition, Shineco Inc. saw 290.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TYHT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.77 for the present operating margin

+25.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Shineco Inc. stands at -28.05. The total capital return value is set at -4.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.66. Equity return is now at value -29.70, with -24.20 for asset returns.

Based on Shineco Inc. (TYHT), the company’s capital structure generated 4.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.16. Total debt to assets is 3.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.25.