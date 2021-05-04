Buy or Sell Seagate Technology plc (STX) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) went down by -1.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $97.12. The company’s stock price has collected -1.79% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/23/21 that Seagate Shares Rally on Surprise Forecast for Accelerating Growth

Is It Worth Investing in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ :STX) Right Now?

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 22.90 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for STX is at 1.20. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 27 who provided ratings for Seagate Technology plc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $88.38, which is -$4.08 below the current price. STX currently public float of 228.57M and currently shorts hold a 6.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of STX was 3.08M shares.

STX’s Market Performance

STX stocks went down by -1.79% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.70% and a quarterly performance of 37.25%, while its annual performance rate touched 91.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.60% for Seagate Technology plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.07% for STX stocks with a simple moving average of 50.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STX stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for STX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for STX in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $95 based on the research report published on March 17th of the current year 2021.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see STX reach a price target of $90. The rating they have provided for STX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 18th, 2021.

STX Trading at 16.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.01%, as shares surge +15.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STX fell by -1.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +88.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $85.38. In addition, Seagate Technology plc saw 47.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STX starting from SCHUELKE KATHERINE, who sale 24,525 shares at the price of $95.70 back on Apr 30. After this action, SCHUELKE KATHERINE now owns 19,503 shares of Seagate Technology plc, valued at $2,347,002 using the latest closing price.

LUCZO STEPHEN J, the Director of Seagate Technology plc, sale 100,000 shares at $92.13 during a trade that took place back on Apr 26, which means that LUCZO STEPHEN J is holding 297,199 shares at $9,213,220 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.18 for the present operating margin

+26.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Seagate Technology plc stands at +9.55. The total capital return value is set at 22.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.18. Equity return is now at value 78.60, with 11.30 for asset returns.

Based on Seagate Technology plc (STX), the company’s capital structure generated 237.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.34. Total debt to assets is 47.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 235.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.99 and the total asset turnover is 1.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.51.