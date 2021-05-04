A Lesson to Learn: Barnwell Industries Inc. (BRN)

Barnwell Industries Inc. (AMEX:BRN) went up by 49.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.99. The company’s stock price has collected 39.01% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/10/21 that Barnwell Industries, Inc. Reports Earnings for Its First Quarter Ended December 31, 2020

Is It Worth Investing in Barnwell Industries Inc. (AMEX :BRN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BRN is at 0.81. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Barnwell Industries Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

BRN currently public float of 3.46M and currently shorts hold a 2.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BRN was 354.44K shares.

BRN’s Market Performance

BRN stocks went up by 39.01% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.18% and a quarterly performance of -1.27%, while its annual performance rate touched 398.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 29.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.51% for Barnwell Industries Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 31.08% for BRN stocks with a simple moving average of 86.26% for the last 200 days.

BRN Trading at 12.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 29.41%, as shares surge +16.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRN rose by +39.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +216.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.39. In addition, Barnwell Industries Inc. saw 144.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRN starting from SHERWOOD NED L, who purchase 18,906 shares at the price of $1.85 back on Jan 20. After this action, SHERWOOD NED L now owns 1,236,818 shares of Barnwell Industries Inc., valued at $34,969 using the latest closing price.

SHERWOOD NED L, the 10% Owner of Barnwell Industries Inc., purchase 137,783 shares at $1.80 during a trade that took place back on Jan 19, which means that SHERWOOD NED L is holding 1,217,912 shares at $247,582 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.58 for the present operating margin

+19.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Barnwell Industries Inc. stands at -26.39. Equity return is now at value 474.20, with -23.50 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.35 and the total asset turnover is 1.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.49.