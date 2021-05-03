Why Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (AIH)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) went up by 6.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.57. The company’s stock price has collected 6.69% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/30/21 that Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited Filed Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2020

Is It Worth Investing in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ :AIH) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $51.96, which is $2.41 above the current price. AIH currently public float of 2.64M and currently shorts hold a 2.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AIH was 209.02K shares.

AIH’s Market Performance

AIH stocks went up by 6.69% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.97% and a quarterly performance of 30.86%, while its annual performance rate touched -24.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.58% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.63% for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.00% for AIH stocks with a simple moving average of 27.70% for the last 200 days.

AIH Trading at 1.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.58%, as shares surge +4.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIH rose by +16.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.52. In addition, Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited saw 27.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AIH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.88 for the present operating margin

+68.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited stands at +15.68. The total capital return value is set at -2.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.77. Equity return is now at value -52.80, with -21.10 for asset returns.

Based on Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (AIH), the company’s capital structure generated 62.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.47. Total debt to assets is 32.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.93 and the total asset turnover is 1.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.