We Analyzed the Future Direction of DexCom Inc. (DXCM), Here is What We Found

DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) went down by -8.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $456.23. The company’s stock price has collected -6.96% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/29/21 that Dexcom Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ :DXCM) Right Now?

DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 77.36 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DXCM is at 0.79. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for DexCom Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $472.89, which is $79.9 above the current price. DXCM currently public float of 95.78M and currently shorts hold a 3.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DXCM was 777.67K shares.

DXCM’s Market Performance

DXCM stocks went down by -6.96% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.43% and a quarterly performance of 3.00%, while its annual performance rate touched 15.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.58% for DexCom Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.25% for DXCM stocks with a simple moving average of 0.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DXCM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DXCM stocks, with Atlantic Equities repeating the rating for DXCM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DXCM in the upcoming period, according to Atlantic Equities is $438 based on the research report published on April 15th of the current year 2021.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DXCM reach a price target of $445, previously predicting the price at $410. The rating they have provided for DXCM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 06th, 2021.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Underweight” to DXCM, setting the target price at $350 in the report published on October 02nd of the previous year.

DXCM Trading at 1.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DXCM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.61%, as shares surge +5.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DXCM fell by -6.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $396.04. In addition, DexCom Inc. saw 4.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DXCM starting from Murphy Patrick Michael, who sale 500 shares at the price of $415.83 back on Apr 26. After this action, Murphy Patrick Michael now owns 19,241 shares of DexCom Inc., valued at $207,915 using the latest closing price.

Pacelli Steven Robert, the Managing Dir., Dexcom Ventures of DexCom Inc., sale 1,079 shares at $410.31 during a trade that took place back on Apr 23, which means that Pacelli Steven Robert is holding 53,400 shares at $442,727 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DXCM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.54 for the present operating margin

+66.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for DexCom Inc. stands at +25.62. The total capital return value is set at 10.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.38. Equity return is now at value 31.20, with 12.80 for asset returns.

Based on DexCom Inc. (DXCM), the company’s capital structure generated 100.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.18. Total debt to assets is 41.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 99.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.58.