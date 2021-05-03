We Analyzed the Future Direction of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE), Here is What We Found

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) went down by -7.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.85. The company’s stock price has collected -11.32% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/29/21 that Adtalem Global Education Announces Third-Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE :ATGE) Right Now?

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.38 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ATGE is at 1.23. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Adtalem Global Education Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $46.67, which is $14.69 above the current price. ATGE currently public float of 49.30M and currently shorts hold a 2.52% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ATGE was 471.23K shares.

ATGE’s Market Performance

ATGE stocks went down by -11.32% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.23% and a quarterly performance of -11.09%, while its annual performance rate touched 7.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.50% for Adtalem Global Education Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.28% for ATGE stocks with a simple moving average of 1.41% for the last 200 days.

ATGE Trading at -13.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATGE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.08%, as shares sank -14.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATGE fell by -11.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.83. In addition, Adtalem Global Education Inc. saw 1.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATGE starting from Kiser Georgette D., who purchase 50 shares at the price of $38.35 back on Mar 02. After this action, Kiser Georgette D. now owns 9,245 shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc., valued at $1,917 using the latest closing price.

Logan Lyle, the Director of Adtalem Global Education Inc., purchase 1,051 shares at $38.06 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Logan Lyle is holding 27,786 shares at $40,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATGE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.79 for the present operating margin

+53.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Adtalem Global Education Inc. stands at +23.19. The total capital return value is set at 9.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.70.

Based on Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE), the company’s capital structure generated 39.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.28. Total debt to assets is 23.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 35.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.00.