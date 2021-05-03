The Chart for Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Zomedica Corp. (AMEX:ZOM) went up by 3.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.91. The company’s stock price has collected 12.37% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/30/21 that Thinking about buying stock in Naked Brand, ShiftPixy, Image Sensing Systems, Zomedica, or Advanced Micro Devices?

Is It Worth Investing in Zomedica Corp. (AMEX :ZOM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ZOM is at 0.27. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Zomedica Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $1.20, which is $0.14 above the current price. ZOM currently public float of 921.62M and currently shorts hold a 6.94% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZOM was 105.67M shares.

ZOM’s Market Performance

ZOM stocks went up by 12.37% for the week, with a monthly drop of -32.91% and a quarterly performance of 15.22%, while its annual performance rate touched 523.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.43% for Zomedica Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.27% for ZOM stocks with a simple moving average of 54.99% for the last 200 days.

ZOM Trading at -34.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZOM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.72%, as shares sank -27.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -52.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZOM rose by +12.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +581.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0647. In addition, Zomedica Corp. saw 359.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZOM starting from POWERS JOHNNY D, who sale 750,000 shares at the price of $1.16 back on Apr 12. After this action, POWERS JOHNNY D now owns 625,000 shares of Zomedica Corp., valued at $867,525 using the latest closing price.

Morley Stephanie, the President & CMO of Zomedica Corp., sale 805,000 shares at $1.16 during a trade that took place back on Apr 12, which means that Morley Stephanie is holding 1,459,580 shares at $931,144 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZOM

The total capital return value is set at -50.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch -51.08. Equity return is now at value -67.60, with -42.10 for asset returns.

Based on Zomedica Corp. (ZOM), the company’s capital structure generated 2.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.88. Total debt to assets is 2.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.68.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 30.99.