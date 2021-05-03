The Chart for Scully Royalty Ltd. (SRL) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) went up by 20.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.98. The company’s stock price has collected 25.69% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/30/21 that Scully Royalty Ltd. Provides Corporate Update And Announces Actions Seeking To Maximize Shareholder Value

Is It Worth Investing in Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE :SRL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SRL is at 1.28. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Scully Royalty Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $41.85. SRL currently public float of 6.03M and currently shorts hold a 0.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SRL was 11.16K shares.

SRL’s Market Performance

SRL stocks went up by 25.69% for the week, with a monthly jump of 22.31% and a quarterly performance of 41.54%, while its annual performance rate touched 36.56%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.56% for Scully Royalty Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 43.20% for SRL stocks with a simple moving average of 88.16% for the last 200 days.

SRL Trading at 44.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 16.80% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.04%, as shares surge +41.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRL rose by +51.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +73.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.15. In addition, Scully Royalty Ltd. saw 115.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SRL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-20.21 for the present operating margin

+13.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Scully Royalty Ltd. stands at -16.38. The total capital return value is set at -5.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.74. Equity return is now at value -0.90, with -0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Scully Royalty Ltd. (SRL), the company’s capital structure generated 12.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.98. Total debt to assets is 8.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.22.