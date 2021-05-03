Nam Tai Property Inc. (NTP) Just Got Our Attention

Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) went up by 8.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.78. The company’s stock price has collected 8.28% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/29/21 that Nam Tai Property Inc. Reports Q1 2021 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE :NTP) Right Now?

Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 32.59 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NTP is at 0.92.

NTP currently public float of 16.54M and currently shorts hold a 4.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NTP was 256.61K shares.

NTP’s Market Performance

NTP stocks went up by 8.28% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.95% and a quarterly performance of 57.61%, while its annual performance rate touched 159.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.90% for Nam Tai Property Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.57% for NTP stocks with a simple moving average of 69.57% for the last 200 days.

NTP Trading at 19.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.24%, as shares surge +12.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTP rose by +26.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +79.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.31. In addition, Nam Tai Property Inc. saw 121.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NTP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.36 for the present operating margin

+55.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nam Tai Property Inc. stands at +22.04. The total capital return value is set at 5.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.50. Equity return is now at value 7.10, with 2.90 for asset returns.

Based on Nam Tai Property Inc. (NTP), the company’s capital structure generated 53.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.87. Total debt to assets is 19.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.90. The receivables turnover for the company is 28.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.13.