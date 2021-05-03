Medley Management Inc. (MDLY): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) went up by 11.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.90. The company’s stock price has collected 20.20% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/29/21 that Sierra Income Corporation Announces Q2 2021 Distributions

Is It Worth Investing in Medley Management Inc. (NYSE :MDLY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MDLY is at 1.73. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Medley Management Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $30.00. MDLY currently public float of 3.53M and currently shorts hold a 2.44% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MDLY was 410.58K shares.

MDLY’s Market Performance

MDLY stocks went up by 20.20% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.29% and a quarterly performance of -41.30%, while its annual performance rate touched 21.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 18.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 19.49% for Medley Management Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.37% for MDLY stocks with a simple moving average of -20.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MDLY

FBR & Co., on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MDLY reach a price target of $9.50, previously predicting the price at $10. The rating they have provided for MDLY stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on March 16th, 2017.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to MDLY, setting the target price at $10.50 in the report published on November 17th of the previous year.

MDLY Trading at -20.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.52%, as shares sank -23.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDLY rose by +20.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.76. In addition, Medley Management Inc. saw -24.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MDLY starting from Taube Angelic Diaz, who sale 18,465 shares at the price of $5.00 back on Apr 23. After this action, Taube Angelic Diaz now owns 355,742 shares of Medley Management Inc., valued at $92,301 using the latest closing price.

Taube Angelic Diaz, the 10% Owner of Medley Management Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $4.55 during a trade that took place back on Apr 22, which means that Taube Angelic Diaz is holding 374,207 shares at $45,530 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MDLY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.01 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Medley Management Inc. stands at -7.98. The total capital return value is set at -0.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.39. Equity return is now at value 32.10, with -7.10 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 12.85. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.81.