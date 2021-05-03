Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for NeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN)

NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) went down by -16.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.14. The company’s stock price has collected -21.41% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/29/21 that NeoPhotonics Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE :NPTN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NPTN is at 1.02. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for NeoPhotonics Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.05, which is $5.08 above the current price. NPTN currently public float of 46.90M and currently shorts hold a 3.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NPTN was 924.59K shares.

NPTN’s Market Performance

NPTN stocks went down by -21.41% for the week, with a monthly drop of -21.67% and a quarterly performance of -15.98%, while its annual performance rate touched -2.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.54% for NeoPhotonics Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -20.09% for NPTN stocks with a simple moving average of 2.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NPTN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NPTN stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for NPTN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NPTN in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $16 based on the research report published on March 18th of the current year 2021.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NPTN reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for NPTN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 09th, 2021.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to NPTN, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on February 19th of the current year.

NPTN Trading at -18.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NPTN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.99%, as shares sank -26.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NPTN fell by -21.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.54. In addition, NeoPhotonics Corporation saw 2.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NPTN starting from cheung Chiyue, who sale 37,500 shares at the price of $11.77 back on Apr 14. After this action, cheung Chiyue now owns 0 shares of NeoPhotonics Corporation, valued at $441,284 using the latest closing price.

cheung Chiyue, the Chief Operating Officer of NeoPhotonics Corporation, sale 11,500 shares at $11.73 during a trade that took place back on Apr 12, which means that cheung Chiyue is holding 0 shares at $134,867 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NPTN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.44 for the present operating margin

+28.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for NeoPhotonics Corporation stands at -1.18. The total capital return value is set at 0.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.98. Equity return is now at value -12.00, with -6.50 for asset returns.

Based on NeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN), the company’s capital structure generated 27.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.77. Total debt to assets is 15.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.41 and the total asset turnover is 1.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.65.