Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR)

Laureate Education Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) went up by 15.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.46. The company’s stock price has collected 10.26% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/12/21 that Laureate Education Announces Date Of First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release And Conference Call

Is It Worth Investing in Laureate Education Inc. (NASDAQ :LAUR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LAUR is at 0.74. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Laureate Education Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.00, which is $3.25 above the current price. LAUR currently public float of 104.21M and currently shorts hold a 5.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LAUR was 811.14K shares.

LAUR’s Market Performance

LAUR stocks went up by 10.26% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.18% and a quarterly performance of 5.69%, while its annual performance rate touched 45.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.44% for Laureate Education Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.95% for LAUR stocks with a simple moving average of 1.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LAUR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LAUR stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for LAUR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for LAUR in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $13 based on the research report published on June 24th of the previous year 2020.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LAUR reach a price target of $13.50. The rating they have provided for LAUR stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on April 08th, 2020.

Barrington Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to LAUR, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on August 09th of the previous year.

LAUR Trading at 1.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LAUR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.45%, as shares sank -1.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LAUR rose by +10.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.97. In addition, Laureate Education Inc. saw -5.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LAUR starting from Darmon Tal, who sale 13,615 shares at the price of $14.84 back on Nov 24. After this action, Darmon Tal now owns 7,442 shares of Laureate Education Inc., valued at $201,979 using the latest closing price.

Charhon Jean-Jacques, the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of Laureate Education Inc., purchase 101,118 shares at $8.94 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that Charhon Jean-Jacques is holding 202,922 shares at $904,308 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LAUR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.21 for the present operating margin

+21.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Laureate Education Inc. stands at -31.26. The total capital return value is set at 0.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.51. Equity return is now at value -27.40, with -10.90 for asset returns.

Based on Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR), the company’s capital structure generated 66.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.95. Total debt to assets is 30.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.79.