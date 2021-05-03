Is Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) a Keeper?

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) went down by -0.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.49. The company’s stock price has collected 0.62% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/29/21 that HanesBrands Names New CFO as Pandemic, E-Commerce Weigh on Its Business

Is It Worth Investing in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE :HBI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HBI is at 1.53. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Hanesbrands Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $19.67, which is -$1.39 below the current price. HBI currently public float of 344.23M and currently shorts hold a 6.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HBI was 4.93M shares.

HBI’s Market Performance

HBI stocks went up by 0.62% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.07% and a quarterly performance of 37.74%, while its annual performance rate touched 111.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.70% for Hanesbrands Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.58% for HBI stocks with a simple moving average of 28.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HBI stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for HBI by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for HBI in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $15 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2020.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HBI reach a price target of $18, previously predicting the price at $15. The rating they have provided for HBI stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 31st, 2020.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Strong Buy” to HBI, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on July 15th of the previous year.

HBI Trading at 6.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.40%, as shares surge +8.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HBI rose by +0.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.42. In addition, Hanesbrands Inc. saw 44.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HBI starting from Upchurch W Howard Jr, who sale 90,739 shares at the price of $20.01 back on Apr 06. After this action, Upchurch W Howard Jr now owns 331,199 shares of Hanesbrands Inc., valued at $1,815,579 using the latest closing price.

JOHNSON JOIA M, the Chief Admin Ofcr, GC&Corp Sec of Hanesbrands Inc., sale 50,000 shares at $20.54 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that JOHNSON JOIA M is holding 212,776 shares at $1,026,765 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HBI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.28 for the present operating margin

+38.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hanesbrands Inc. stands at -1.13. The total capital return value is set at 15.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.55. Equity return is now at value -7.70, with -0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI), the company’s capital structure generated 554.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.72. Total debt to assets is 58.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 503.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.