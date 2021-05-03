Is Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) a Keeper?

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EDR) went up by 9.37%. MarketWatch.com reported on 05/01/21 that Weekend reads: Moving to the mountains — on $18,000 a year

Is It Worth Investing in Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE :EDR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Today, the average trading volume of EDR was 12.42M shares.

EDR Trading at N/A from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was N/A to rebound, for now settling with N/A of N/A for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EDR rose by +9.37%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. saw 9.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.73 for the present operating margin

+40.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. stands at -18.83. The total capital return value is set at 0.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.37.

Based on Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR), the company’s capital structure generated 2,296.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 95.83. Total debt to assets is 66.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2,198.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 91.74.

The receivables turnover for the company is 5.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.92.