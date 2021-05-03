Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Uranium Royalty Corp. (UROY)

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) went up by 1.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.58. The company’s stock price has collected 17.62% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/29/21 that Uranium Royalty Corp. Takes Delivery of Initial Tranche Under its 10-Year Supply Agreement to Acquire US$10 Million of Physical Uranium

Is It Worth Investing in Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ :UROY) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Uranium Royalty Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.83. UROY currently public float of 67.61M. Today, the average trading volume of UROY was 122.87K shares.

UROY’s Market Performance

UROY stocks went up by 17.62% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.25% and a quarterly performance of 127.10%, while its annual performance rate touched 320.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.53% for Uranium Royalty Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.46% for UROY stocks with a simple moving average of 150.81% for the last 200 days.

UROY Trading at 36.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UROY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.09% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.37%, as shares surge +18.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +57.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UROY rose by +24.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +384.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.05. In addition, Uranium Royalty Corp. saw 207.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for UROY

The total capital return value is set at -3.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.41.

Based on Uranium Royalty Corp. (UROY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.06. Total debt to assets is 0.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.06.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 108.61.