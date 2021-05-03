Is a Correction Looming Ahead for NIO Inc. (NIO)

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) went up by 2.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $66.99. The company’s stock price has collected -3.02% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 10 hours ago that NIO, XPeng Report Impressive Delivery Numbers

Is It Worth Investing in NIO Inc. (NYSE :NIO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for NIO Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $376.00, which is $14.84 above the current price. NIO currently public float of 1.01B and currently shorts hold a 7.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NIO was 94.03M shares.

NIO’s Market Performance

NIO stocks went down by -3.02% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.21% and a quarterly performance of -30.11%, while its annual performance rate touched 1068.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.82% for NIO Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.85% for NIO stocks with a simple moving average of 10.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NIO stocks, with CLSA repeating the rating for NIO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NIO in the upcoming period, according to CLSA is $50 based on the research report published on April 23rd of the current year 2021.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NIO reach a price target of $60. The rating they have provided for NIO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 11th, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to NIO, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on January 29th of the current year.

NIO Trading at -4.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.43%, as shares surge +0.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NIO fell by -3.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +194.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.74. In addition, NIO Inc. saw -18.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.97 for the present operating margin

+7.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for NIO Inc. stands at -34.51. The total capital return value is set at -18.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -29.08. Equity return is now at value -105.20, with -17.60 for asset returns.

Based on NIO Inc. (NIO), the company’s capital structure generated 35.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.95. Total debt to assets is 17.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.31.