Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT)

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSE:AHT) went up by 13.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.80. The company’s stock price has collected 45.74% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/25/21 that Ashford Trust Sets First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

Is It Worth Investing in Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSE :AHT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AHT is at 2.25. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.75, which is $1.01 above the current price. AHT currently public float of 100.65M and currently shorts hold a 5.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AHT was 11.53M shares.

AHT’s Market Performance

AHT stocks went up by 45.74% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.12% and a quarterly performance of -6.16%, while its annual performance rate touched -66.68%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.64% for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 20.52% for AHT stocks with a simple moving average of -4.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AHT

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AHT reach a price target of $1.50, previously predicting the price at $2. The rating they have provided for AHT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 06th, 2020.

AHT Trading at -4.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AHT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.76%, as shares sank -5.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AHT rose by +45.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.27. In addition, Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. saw 5.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AHT starting from Ansell Benjamin J MD, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $1.98 back on Apr 15. After this action, Ansell Benjamin J MD now owns 151,477 shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc., valued at $99,000 using the latest closing price.

Ansell Benjamin J MD, the Director of Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc., purchase 50,000 shares at $2.15 during a trade that took place back on Apr 14, which means that Ansell Benjamin J MD is holding 101,477 shares at $107,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AHT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-67.96 for the present operating margin

-66.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. stands at -99.11. The total capital return value is set at -8.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.49. Equity return is now at value 710.10, with -12.60 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.12.