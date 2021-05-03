Here’s Our Rant About COMPASS Pathways plc (CMPS)

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) went down by -6.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $61.69. The company’s stock price has collected 2.80% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/29/21 that COMPASS Pathways announces pricing of public offering

Is It Worth Investing in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ :CMPS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for COMPASS Pathways plc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $70.60. CMPS currently public float of 7.44M and currently shorts hold a 24.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CMPS was 461.44K shares.

CMPS’s Market Performance

CMPS stocks went up by 2.80% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.44% and a quarterly performance of -17.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.25% for COMPASS Pathways plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.64% for CMPS stocks with a simple moving average of -13.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMPS stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for CMPS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CMPS in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $88 based on the research report published on April 01st of the current year 2021.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CMPS reach a price target of $65. The rating they have provided for CMPS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 14th, 2020.

CMPS Trading at -9.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.44%, as shares sank -3.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMPS rose by +2.80%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.00. In addition, COMPASS Pathways plc saw -23.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.